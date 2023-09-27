UPSC ESE prelims 2024 timetable released on upsc.gov.in: check schedule

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPSC ESE prelims 2024 timetable released on upsc.gov.in.

UPSC ESE 2024 timetable: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the timetable for the Engineering Services (Preliminary) exam in 2024. According to the official notification, the preliminary exam will be conducted on February 18, 2024, in two shifts. Paper one will be conducted from 10 a.m. to noon, and paper 2 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The registrations for the Engineering Services (Preliminary) exam 2024 closed on September 26. All those who applied for the said exam can check the detailed timetable on the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

UPSC ESE 2024: Admit card release date

It is expected that the commission will release the admit card on January 27. However, the date has not yet been confirmed. Usually, the Union Public Service Commission releases the admit card 15 days prior to the exam. So, all the candidates have been advised to keep track of the official website for the latest updates.

UPSC ESE 2024: Exam Centres

The Engineering Services (Preliminary) exam 2024 will be conducted at Agartala, Chennai, Itanagar, Mumbai, Shimla, Ahmedabad, Cuttack, Jaipur, Nagpur, Srinagar, Aizawl, Dehradun, Jammu, Panaji (goa), Thiruvananthapuram, Aligarh, Delhi, Jorhat, Patna, Tirupati, Allahabad, Dharwad Kochi (cochin), Port Blair, Udaipur, Bangalore, Dispur (Guwahati), Kohima, Raipur, Vishakhapatnam,

Bareilly, Gangtok, Kolkata, Ranchi, Bhopal, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Sambalpur, Chandigarh, Imphal, Madurai, and Shillong. The allotment of centers will be based on the candidate's preference in the application form.

UPSC Engineering Services Prelims subjects

Paper one will be based on the General Studies and Engineering Aptitude Paper, which will take place for 2 hours for 200 marks. Whereas Paper 2 will be based on Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics, and Telecom Engineering, which will be for 3 hours for 200 marks.

UPSC Engineering Services 2024 selection criteria

The selection of the candidates will be based on a three-staged recruitment process. Those who clear the preliminary exam will be called for the main exam. Finally, selected candidates will be called for the interview round. Candidates have been advised to keep checking the official website of the UPSC for the latest updates.