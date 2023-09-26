UPSC NDA, NA 2 Result 2023 Declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPSC NDA, NA 2 Result 2023 announced

UPSC NDA Result 2023: The Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) has declared the result for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2023 today, September 26. Aspirants who have appeared for the NDA, NA Examinations 2023 can check their result through the official website-- upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC has organised the NDA 2 written examination on September 3, 2023, in two shifts. Candidates who have been shortlisted in the merit list will have to appear for interview to be held by the Services Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence for Admission to Army, Navy and Air Force Wings of the National Defence Academy for the 152nd Course and for the 114th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from July 2, 2024.

"Candidates are requested to register themselves online on the Indian Army Recruiting website joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks of announcement of written result. The successful candidates would then be allotted Selection Centres and dates, of SSB interview which shall be communicated on registered e-mail ID. Any candidate who has already registered earlier on the site will not be required to do so," reads an official statement.

"Candidates are also requested to submit original certificates of Age and Educational Qualification to respective Service Selection Boards (SSBs) during the SSB interview," it added.

How to Check UPSC NDA Result 2023

Aspirants can check the result by following the simple steps provided here.

Step 1: Go to the official website at upsconline.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the UPSC NDA 2 written exam result link in the 'Whats New' section.

Step 3: The UPSC NDA 2 result 2023 will display on the screen.

Step 4: Search your roll number in the result PDF using ctrl+f, shortcut key

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

