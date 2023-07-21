UPSC EPFO Result 2023 Declared at upsc.gov.in; Download merit list here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPSC EPFO Result 2023 announced

UPSC EPFO 2023 Result: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result of Enforcement Officer (EO), Accounts Office (AO), and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) recruitment exam 2023 today, July 21. Candidates who took the exam can check the UPSC EPFO 2023 Result available on the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC EPFO 2023 exam was conducted on July 2, 2023, at various exam centres. This recruitment exam aims to fill a total of 577 vacant posts in the organisation, of which 418 vacancies are for EO/AO posts and 159 vacancies are for APFC posts. Candidates who have cleared the exam will now have to appear for the interview round. Such candidates will have to fill in the detailed application form (DAF), failing which their candidature will be rejected.

"Marks information of the candidates will be uploaded only after the completion of the recruitment process," reads an official statement.

UPSC EPFO 2023 Result: How to check?

Visit the official website of UPSC - upsconline.nic.in Go to the "What's New" section on the homepage Click on the desired written result link The UPSC EPFO 2023 result for EO/AO or APFC posts will be displayed on the screen Search your roll number in the PDF using shortcut key (ctrl+f) Download the result PDF and save it for future reference.

Direct Link: UPSC EPFO 2023 Result