UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023 Declared at upsc.gov.in; Direct link

UPSC CSE Result 2023: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the Civil Services prelims result 2023. Candidates who have appeared in the preliminary written exam can download their UPSC CSE results from the official website - upsc.gov.in. The IAS prelims exam was organised on May 28, 2023, at various exam centres across the country.

The Commission has released the roll number of candidates who have been qualified in the written exam. Shortlisted candidates will have to fill the DAF-I application form for the Civil Services (Main) examination, 2023. The dates and important instructions for filling the DAF-I and its submission will be announced in due course on the website of the Commission.

A total number of 14,624 candidates have been shortlisted for the UPSC CSE Mains exam 2023. The UPSC CSE prelims marks, cut off marks and answer keys will be uploaded on the official website only after the entire process of the CSE 2023 is over, that is, after the declaration of final result.

UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2023: How to Check?