UPSC CDS 2023 result likely to be released soon at upsc.gov.in, check latest updates

UPSC CDS 2023 result, UPSC CDS 2023 result date and time: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is likely to release the Combined Defence Services Exam 2 result soon. Candidates who appeared for the CDS 2 exam can check the official website for the latest updates.

The commission will release CDS 2 results at any time. However, there is no official confirmation of the release of the CDS 2 result in 2023.

The Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2023, was conducted on September 3, 2023, at various exam centers across the country. According to media reports, around 5 lakh candidates appeared in the exam.

UPSC CDS 2 2023 result: How to download?

Visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in

Click on the notification that reads, 'UPSC CDS 2 2023 result' flashing on the homepage

It will take you to the notification PDF

Check roll number-wise UPSC CDS 2 2023 result and save it for future reference

UPSC CDS 2 2023 result: Details on Marksheet

Once the UPSC CDS 2 2023 result is out, the candidates will be able to check their details on their scorecards/marksheets such as candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, marks obtained by the candidate in each subject, and marks obtained in the SSB round.

UPSC CDS 2 2023 result: Merit List

The commission will prepare the merit list based on the minimum qualifying marks for the online written exam. Based on the number of candidates who qualify for the written exam, will be called for SSB round. The final list of the candidates will be prepared based on the marks secured by the candidates, their performance in medical tests, and the number of vacancies.