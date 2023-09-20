UPPSC APS registration 2023 begins at uppsc.up.nic.in, check all essential information

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPPSC APS registration 2023 online window started at uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC APS registration 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPS) has started the registration process for the recruitment to the post of Additional Private Secretary (APS). Interested candidates can apply to the recruitment posts through the officila website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

The registration window for UPPSC APS 2023 will be opened from September 19 to October 19, according to the official notification. A total of 328 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process.

UPPSC APS registration 2023: Who can apply?

To apply to the post of Additional Private Secretary, the candidates holding Bachelor's Degree from a university established by law in India or qualification recognized by Government are eligible to apply. The candidate should have a minimum speed of eighty words per minutes in Hindi shorthand and a minimum speed of twenty five words per minute in Hindi Typewriting on a computer. The candidate also has knowledge of computers in accordance with a certificate course in computing (CCC) from NIELIT or certificate course in computing (CCC) or equivalent.

UPPSC APS registration 2023: What is the age limit criteria?

The age of the candidate must be between 21 and 40 years as on July 01, 2023. There will also be the upper age relaxation to the reserved category candidates.

UPPSC APS registration 2023: How to apply?

Visit the official website of uppsc.up.nic.in

Click o the notification link that reads, 'UPPSC APS registration 2023 application form'

First, you need to register yourself and then proceed with the application form

Upload documents, pay application fee and click on the 'submit' button

Take a printout of the UPPSC APS 2023 application form for future reference

Read UPPSC APS 2023 official notification here

UPPSC APS registration 2023 link

UPPSC APS registration 2023: Fee