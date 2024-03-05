UP Police Recruitment 2024 re-exam date to be out soon, check latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UP Police Recruitment 2024 exam date and time

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board (UPPPPB) will soon announce the date and time of the constable recruitment re-exam. Earlier, the exam conducted on February 17 and 18 was cancelled due to allegations of paper leaks. The government of Uttar Pradesh has announced that the re-exam will be conducted within 6 months. Additionally, the state government has decided to investigate the matter through a Special Task Force.

When will exam be conducted?

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment 2024 exam was conducted for over 60,000 vacancies, wherein more than 48 lakh candidates participated. However, the exam held on February 17th and 18th was cancelled due to the paper leak. The written exam will now be conducted again within the next six months. The exact date and time of the exam will be communicated on the official website. The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

IPS Officer Rajiv Krishna appointed as the Board's chief

Recently, the Uttar Pradesh government has taken a significant step in response to the UP Police recruitment paper exam leak case. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has removed the recruitment board's chairman, Renuka Mishra, and appointed IPS Officer Rajiv Krishna as the new recruitment board chairman.

The internal inquiry committee has been unable to provide any reports on the constable recruitment paper leak case. Following the filing of an FIR by the recruitment board, DG Vigilance Rajeev Krishna was given additional charge of the recruitment board.

State government to adopt zero-tolerance policy, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that injustice done to the youth is a national sin and added that his government will adopt a zero-tolerance policy towards those who play with the future of the youth.

The investigation of the Uttar Pradesh police paper leak case has been handed over to STF. After the exam was conducted in February, the matter of the paper leak case came to light. At first, the police called it a rumour, but because of the opposition from the candidates, the government cancelled the exam.