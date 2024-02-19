UP Police Constable Bharti 2024: Groom appears for exam in his wedding attire | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Prashant Yadav

In Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh, an unusual sight was witnessed during a police recruitment examination. A groom named Prashant Yadav arrived at the examination centre, causing everyone to stare at him. Later, when people found out about his dedication towards his career, they encouraged him. Prashant revealed that he prioritizes his career over marriage and wants to serve the country. It is commendable that he chose to take the exam on his wedding day. People are appreciating his commitment towards his profession.

Reached the exam center before the wedding procession

On February 18th, Prashant had to take the police recruitment exam in the second shift. However, he also had to organize his wedding procession. To make sure he didn't miss his exam, Prashant reached the exam center, Maa Chandrika Mahila Mahavidyalaya in Mahoba, before his wedding procession departed. Everyone was surprised to see the groom at the exam center before his wedding ceremony. Prashant is a resident of Mudhari village, and his wedding procession was headed to Banda.

First exams and then marriage

Prashant, the groom, places more importance on his career than on marriage. Therefore, he arrived at his examination center to take the police recruitment exam before the wedding ceremony. According to Prashant, his goal is to serve his country, which is why he is taking the police recruitment exam. Prashant believes that in such situations, one should not abandon the exam to attend the wedding. It's important to take the exam first and then attend the wedding.

(Input- Pankaj Dwivedi)