Monday, February 19, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Jobs
  4. UP Police Constable Bharti 2024: Groom appears for exam in his wedding attire | WATCH

UP Police Constable Bharti 2024: Groom appears for exam in his wedding attire | WATCH

A groom named Prashant Yadav reached at the exam centre wearing a suit and boots, seeing whom everyone was surprised. He came along with his baraat on the wedding day. All of them waited outside until his exam was to go over to the wedding venue.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: February 19, 2024 14:43 IST
Prashant Yadav reaches Up Police constable exam centre
Image Source : INDIA TV Prashant Yadav

In Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh, an unusual sight was witnessed during a police recruitment examination. A groom named Prashant Yadav arrived at the examination centre, causing everyone to stare at him. Later, when people found out about his dedication towards his career, they encouraged him. Prashant revealed that he prioritizes his career over marriage and wants to serve the country. It is commendable that he chose to take the exam on his wedding day. People are appreciating his commitment towards his profession.

Reached the exam center before the wedding procession

On February 18th, Prashant had to take the police recruitment exam in the second shift. However, he also had to organize his wedding procession. To make sure he didn't miss his exam, Prashant reached the exam center, Maa Chandrika Mahila Mahavidyalaya in Mahoba, before his wedding procession departed. Everyone was surprised to see the groom at the exam center before his wedding ceremony. Prashant is a resident of Mudhari village, and his wedding procession was headed to Banda.

First exams and then marriage

Prashant, the groom, places more importance on his career than on marriage. Therefore, he arrived at his examination center to take the police recruitment exam before the wedding ceremony. According to Prashant, his goal is to serve his country, which is why he is taking the police recruitment exam. Prashant believes that in such situations, one should not abandon the exam to attend the wedding. It's important to take the exam first and then attend the wedding.

(Input- Pankaj Dwivedi)

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jobs

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Jobs News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement