UP Police Recruitment 2024 exam centre list modified – check now!

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is all set to conduct the police constable recruitment exam on February 17 and 18. The board has made last-minute changes to the exam centre addresses in preparation for the upcoming recruitment exam. The board has released a notice regarding the modification of the exam centre list. According to the notice, the address of the five districts has been changed. In this list, five districts of the state are Kaushambi, Ghaziabad, Sitapur, Sambhal and Lakhimpur Khiri.

UP Police Constable recruitment exam is going to be held in 75 districts. For the smooth conduction of the exam, the board has set up a total of 2,385 exam centers in the state. Also, the board has implemented strict measures against the malpractice. According to the board, strict actions will be taken against any irregularities observed during the examination, with the National Security Act (NSA) being imposed if necessary.

No fake photo or AI-based photo can be inserted into the admit card of the exam, for this it will be checked with fingerprint, face recognition, and Aadhaar card verification (OTP). According to the data, a total of 48,17,441 candidates have applied for this police recruitment exam.

Partial correction in the addresses of these centers

Lakhimpur Khiri

First Exam Center Address- Krishak Samaj Inter College, Devkali Road, Lakhimpur Khiri

Correct address of exam center after correction- Krishak Samaj Inter College, Fatehpur, Lakhimpur Khiri

Kaushambi

First Exam Center Address- Hublal Inter College, Bharwari, Mahoba

Correct address of exam center after correction- Hublal Inter College, Bharwari, Kaushambi

Sambhal

First Exam Center Address- MGM Degree College, Chandausi, Sambhal

Correct address of exam center after reformation- MGM Degree College, Sambhal

Ghaziabad

First Exam Center Address- Royal A.J. Institute, Pincode - 201013

Correct Address of Exam Center After Reforms – Royal Educational Institute NH 24, Dasna, Ghaziabad Pin Code – 201015

Sitapur

First Exam Center Address- Anandi Devi Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College, Tarinpur

Correct Address of Exam Center after reformation- Anandi Devi Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College, Karsala Road, Nepalpur, Sitapur

When will the gate close?

The UP Police Constable Exam will be held in two shifts on 17th and 18th February. The first shift will be held from 10 AM to 12 AM and the second shift from 3 AM to 5 PM. The gates of all examination centers will be closed half an hour before the commencement of the examination. So all the candidates are advised to arrive on time. No candidate will be allowed to gate after the deadline.