TSPSC Group 2 exam date 2023 revised; official notice out on tspsc.gov.in

TSPSC Group 2 exam date 2023, Tamil Nadu TSPSC Group 2 admit card date, TSPSC revised schedule: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the revised schedule for Group 2 services exam. Candidates can check the detailed schedule at official website of tspsc.gov.in.

According to the revised calendar, the group 2 service recruitment 2023 exams will be conducted on November 2 and 3. Earlier, the exam was to be conducted on August 29 and 30. The exams will be conducted in two sessions - morning and afternoon. The morning session exam will be conducted from 10 am to 12.30 pm and afternoon exam will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5pm.

The official notice reads, ''It is hereby informed that the Commission has re-scheduled the written examinations to the posts falling under GROUP II Services, vide Notification No.28/2022, dated:29/12/2022 which were scheduled to be held on 29/08/2023 & 30/08/2023 and these examinations will now be held on 02/11/2023 FN & AN and 03/11/2023 FN & AN from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM & 02:30 PM to 05:00 PM respectively,"

Candidates should note that the commission will release the fresh admit cards prior one week of the exam. Candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

TSPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2023 Exam: Overview

This drive is being conducted to recruit 783 vacancies of Group 2 in various departments. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and interview. Those who will be qualified in the written test will be called for further recruitment process.

The question papers will be set in English, Telgu and Urdu. The candidates will get 2.5 hours for each section. Candidates have been advised to gearup themselves with the preperation and check the official website for latest updates.