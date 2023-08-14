OSSC amin admit card 2023 released on ossc.gov.in, check easy steps

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV OSSC amin admit card 2023 download link available on ossc.gov.in.

OSSC amin admit card 2023: The Odisha Staff Selection (OSSC) has released the admit cards for AMIN 2022 exam (OMR Mode) for recruitment under Housing and Urban Development Department, Govt. of Odisha. Candidates who appeared in the AMIN 2022 prelims exam can download the call letters from the official website of OSSC, ossc.gov.in.

The preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 20 at various exam centres from 10 am to 11.30 am. Candidates can download their call letters followed by the easy steps given below.

OSSC amin admit card 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of OSSC, ossc.gov.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'Download the Admission Letter for the post of AMIN-2022 Advertisement No.7302/OSSC dated 27.12.2022' It will take you to the login page where you need to enter your registered username/mobile number/email id, password and captcha code OSSC amin admit card 2023 will appear on the screen Download OSSC amin admit card 2023 and save it for future reference

OSSC amin 2022 Exam Pattern

The prelims exam will be conducted in OMR mode containing 100 questions of 100 marks. The candidates will have to complete the exam within 1 hours and 30 minutes. There shall be negative marking 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

This drive is being conducted to recruit 60 vacancies for the post of Group C. The online application for the aforesaid exam were conducted between 31 December 2022 and 27 January 2023.

Instructions

Candidates appearing in the exam required to report one hour prior of the exam. The exam centre gate entry will be closed before 15 minutes of the exam. Candidates have been advised to carry their call letters along with a valid identity card.

OSSC amin admit card 2023 direct download link