  SSC JHT admit card 2023 for tier 1 out, check zone-wise Junior Hindi Translator call letters

SSC JHT admit card 2023 for tier 1 out, check zone-wise Junior Hindi Translator call letters

SSC JHT Tier 1 admit card has been released by the Staff Selection Commission on the regional official websites. Candidates who applied for theSSC JHT recruitment exam can download their call letters using credentials on the login page. The direct link to the JHT call letters are given below.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: October 10, 2023 13:51 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV SSC JHT admit card 2023 download link available on regional official websites.

SSC JHT admit card 2023, SSC JHT Tier 1 admit card 2023 download link: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tier one admit card for the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, and Senior Hindi Translator exams for certain regions. Candidates who applied for the SSC JHT exam 2023 can download their results from the official regional website of SSC. 

In order to download the SSC JHT Tier 1 admit card, the candidates are required to enter their roll number, registration number, date of birth, and other details on the login. The direct link to the admit cards can be accessed by clicking on the provided links of call letters. 

How to download SSC JHT Tier 1 admit card 2023?

  • Visit the official regional website of SSC
  • Click on the notification link that reads, 'SSC JHT Tier 1 admit card 2023'
  • It will redirect you to the login page where you need to eneter your credentials including roll number, registration number, date of birth, and other details
  • SSC JHT Tier 1 admit card 2023 will appear on the screen 
  • Download SSC JHT Tier 1 admit card 2023 and save it for future reference

SSC JHT Tier 1 admit card 2023: Download Zone Wise Junior Hindi Translator Call letters

Regions Download SSC JHT Tier 1 admit card
Eastern Region SSC ER JHT Tier 1 admit card
Karnataka Kerala Region SSC KKR JHT Tier 1 admit card
Southern Region SSC SR JHT Tier 1 admit card
North Eastern Region SSC NER JHT Tier 1 admit card
Western Region SSC WR JHT Tier 1 admit card
Madhya Pradesh Region SSC MPR JHT Tier 1 admit card
Central Region SSC CR JHT Tier 1 admit card
North Western Region SSC NWR JHT Tier 1 admit card

Candidates have been advised to take a printout of their call letters and report one hour prior to the exam. There will be no entry after the commencement of the exam. No candidate will be entertained without a copy of the admit card, or photo identity. Candidates are advised to read all details given on the admit card while appearing for the exam. 

