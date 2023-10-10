SSC JHT admit card 2023 for tier 1 out, check zone-wise Junior Hindi Translator call letters

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SSC JHT admit card 2023 download link available on regional official websites.

SSC JHT admit card 2023, SSC JHT Tier 1 admit card 2023 download link: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tier one admit card for the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, and Senior Hindi Translator exams for certain regions. Candidates who applied for the SSC JHT exam 2023 can download their results from the official regional website of SSC.

In order to download the SSC JHT Tier 1 admit card, the candidates are required to enter their roll number, registration number, date of birth, and other details on the login. The direct link to the admit cards can be accessed by clicking on the provided links of call letters.

How to download SSC JHT Tier 1 admit card 2023?

Visit the official regional website of SSC

Click on the notification link that reads, 'SSC JHT Tier 1 admit card 2023'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to eneter your credentials including roll number, registration number, date of birth, and other details

SSC JHT Tier 1 admit card 2023 will appear on the screen

Download SSC JHT Tier 1 admit card 2023 and save it for future reference

SSC JHT Tier 1 admit card 2023: Download Zone Wise Junior Hindi Translator Call letters

Candidates have been advised to take a printout of their call letters and report one hour prior to the exam. There will be no entry after the commencement of the exam. No candidate will be entertained without a copy of the admit card, or photo identity. Candidates are advised to read all details given on the admit card while appearing for the exam.