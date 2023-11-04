SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2023 out at ssc.nic.in, check region wise call letter download link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2023 download link available on all regional websites.

SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for Delhi Police Constable (Executive) examination 2023. Candidates who applied for the SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2023 Exam can download the admit cards using their registration number, date of birth etc. on the login page available on ssc.nic.in.

The commission will conduct the Delhi Police Constable (Executive) exam from November 14 to December 2. Candidates appearing in the said exam can download their call letters by following the easy steps given below.

How to download SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2023?

Visit the official regional website of SSC

Click on the notification link that reads, 'SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2023'

It will redirect you to the login window where you need to enter your details such as registration number, date of birth etc

SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2023 will appear on the screen

Download SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2023 and save it for future reference

Download SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2023 for Eastern Region

Download SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2023 for Karnataka Kerala Region

SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2023 for Southern Region

SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2023 for North Eastern Region

SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2023 for Western Region

SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2023 for North Western Region

Candidates are advised to download their admit cards and carry on the day of the exam. Otherwise, the candidate will not be permitted to appear in the exam. Candidates can directly download SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2023 by clicking on the above links.