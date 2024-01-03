SSB Odisha Teacher Recruitment 2024: Applications for 2,064 vacancies will soon be open, check more details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE SSB Odisha Teacher Recruitment 2024 short notice out

SSB Odisha Teacher Recruitment 2024: The State Selection Board (SSB) Odisha has released a short notice for recruitment to the post of Teacher in non-government fully aided high schools. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts through the official website. The application forms will be available on the official website, ssbodisha.ac.in. The online process will start from January 8, 2024.

A total of 2,064 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The notification reads, 'Opening date and time of online applications and detailed advertisement will be available from 1 pm on 8 January. Closing date and time for online applications is 11.45 pm on 7 February. All eligible candidates are required to visit the website, ssbodisha.ac.in for more latest updates.

How to apply for SSB Odisha Teacher Recruitment 2024?