RRB NTPC Result for level-2, 3, 5 and 6 OUT on regional websites; Get link here

RRB NTPC Result: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the RRB NTPC results for levels 2, 3, 5, and 6. Candidates can check the NTPC (CEN 1/2019) results on the official website-- indianrailways.gov.in or through the regional websites of the RRB.

The board has released the NTPC result PDF consisting of roll numbers of candidates. Shortlisted candidates will now have to appear for document verification. The candidates are provisionally shortlisted for various Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) posts based on their performance in CBT 1 and CBT 2 tests, CBAT (for station master), and CBTST (for categories 4, 5, 10, and 11 posts). Candidates may note that after successful completion of document verification, they have to undergo medical examination.

How to Check RRB NTPC Results 2023

Candidates can follow the steps provided here to check and download the RRB NTPC Results 2023.

Visit the RRB's regional official website. On the homepage, select the desired RRB (NTPC) Level 6,5,3, 2 result link. The RRB NTPC result pdf will be displayed on the screen. Search your roll number in the PDF using ctrl+f shortcut key. Download the result PDF and save it for future reference.

Direct Link: RRB NTPC Results 2023 Level-2, 3, 5 and 6