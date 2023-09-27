RRB NTPC 2023 final result for various regions OUT, get link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV RRB NTPC 2023 final result for various regions declared

RRB NTPC Result 2023: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has declared the final result for RRB NTPC 2023 examination for various regions. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment examination against advertisement number CEN-01/2019 can check their results through the regional official websites.

As per the official release, the recruitment board has issued the roll number of shortlisted candidates who have been found medically fit for the final appointment to the post of level 3 NTPC Adv. 2 (Cat No.9) category. The online computer based test (CBT) examination for first stage was held from December 15, 2020, to March 31, 2021.

Whereas, the stage-2 examination was conducted on June 14, followed by ADV1 on July 27, 2023, and block date August 3, 2023 (part withheld) and Adv. 2 on August 31, 2023, and block date on September 11, 2023.

How to Check RRB NTPC Results 2023

Aspirants can follow the steps provided here to check and download the RRB NTPC Results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the RRB's regional official website

Step 2: On the homepage, select the desired final result link for RRB (NTPC) Level 6,5,4,3, 2 exam

Step 3: RRB NTPC final result pdf will appear on the screen

Step 4: Search your roll number in the PDF using ctrl+f shortcut key.

Step 5: Download it and save the result PDF for future reference.