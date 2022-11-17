Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Railways to provide appointment letters to over 35,000 applicants by March 2023.

Railways appointment letters : Indian Railways is all set to complete a mass recruitment drive at the end of March 2023, by providing appointment letters to over 35,000 applicants, officials said today (November 17)."

By March 2023, the Indian Railways will complete the recruitment process for all 35,281 posts, All these appointments will be based on CEN (centralised employment notice) 2019," Amitabh Sharma, Executive Director (Information and Publicity) Indian Railways said.

"The railway is preparing to get the results of all the levels separately so that more railway aspirants can get the opportunity to get jobs," Sharma told media.

Asked about not releasing the results of all levels at the same time, Amitabh Sharma said that due to the simultaneous release of results, many deserving candidates are deprived of job benefits, adding the same applicant gets qualified for many different posts in one test result. Due to this many eligible candidates are deprived of the benefits of the job.

"The Railway is preparing to get the results of all the levels separately so that more and more job seekers can get the opportunity to get jobs," Sharma said further.

Rightly stressing Railway's efforts in completing this recruitment drive, Sharma said that despite Covid, Railways is preparing for exams and results and joining in a short time.

"By March 2023, Railways will complete the recruitment process for all 35,281 posts," he said.

(With ANI inputs)

