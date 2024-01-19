RRB ALP Recruitment 2024 Notification OUT: Check post qualification, age limit, salary, application form

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY RRB ALP Recruitment 2024 notification out

Railway Recruitment 2024: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released notification for recruitment to the various posts of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP). The advertisement has been published in the employment newspaper dated 20-26 Jan 2024. According to the notification, the online application procedure for the RRB ALP Recruitment 2024 will start on January 20 and conclude on February 19. The application correction window with modification of the application fee will be available from February 20 to 29. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications at the official websites of RRBs. A total of 5,696 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates can essential details about the registration procedure below.

How to register for RRB ALP registration 2024?

1. Begin by visiting the official website of the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) or your respective regional RRB website.

2. On your regional RRB website, locate and click on the notification for the RRB ALP 2024.

3. Complete the registration process by entering all required details and generating a user ID for your login credentials.

4. Login using the generated credentials and proceed to fill out the application form.

5. Pay the necessary online application fees, if applicable.

6. Download the confirmation page and print it for future reference.

Who is eligible to apply for RRB ALP recruitment 2024?

Class 10th pass along with ITI certificate in respective trades mentioned in the advertisement, and degree qualified are eligible to apply. Candidates are advised to go through the official notification carefully before submitting their application forms. The detailed notification for the above posts will be published tomorrow, January 20.

Age Limit - Candidates between the age group of 18 and 30 years can submit applications online. The age of the candidates will be calculated from 1st July, 2024.

Salary - Rs. 19,900/-

Application Fee

UR/OBC - Rs. 500/-

SC/ST/Ex-Serviceman/PWDs/Female/Transgender/Minorities/Economically backward class - Rs. 250/-

Selection Criteria

The selection process includes four stages - Stage I CBT, Stage II CBT Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT), Documents Verification, and Medical Examination. Those who qualify in the first phase will be called for further recruitment process.