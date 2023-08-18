OPSC Medical Officers Recruitment 2023: Apply for 7276 posts at opsc.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV OPSC Medical Officers Recruitment 2023

OPSC Medical Officers Recruitment 2023: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has commenced the registrations for recruitment to the post of Medical Officers in Group-A (Junior Branch) today, August 18. Candidates willing to appear for the OPSC MO Recruitment 2023 can fill in the online application form through the official website-- opsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the Odisha Medical Officers Vacancy is September 19, 2023.

The OPSC is conducting the recruitment of Medical Officers in Group-A (Junior Branch) under Advt. No. 14 of 2023-24 to fill up a total of 7,276 vacant posts. Candidates should have possessed MBBS or equivalent degree from a Medical College or Medical Institution recognised by the Medical Council of India and the age of the candidate should be between 21 years to 38 years.

The detailed notification including dates, vacancy details, eligibility criteria and other important information is available on the official website of the commission. The selection of the candidate will be based on the written examination and personality test.

OPSC Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details

Name of the Post - Medical Officers

Medical Officers Number of the Post - 7,276

OPSC Medical Officers Vacancy 2023: Online Registration Steps

Visit the official website of the Commission at opsc.gov.in

Go to the recruitment page and click on the advertisement link

Register yourself and proceed to fill in the application form for the desired post

Fill in the application form as instructed and upload the required documents

Make payment of the examination fee and submit the form

Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

