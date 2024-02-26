NTA SSC Military Nursing Service 2024 final answer key released at nta.ac.in, results soon

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NTA SSC Military Nursing Service 2024 final answer key

NTA SSC Military Nursing Service 2024 final answer key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer keys for the Military Nursing Service for selection of the Short Service Commission (SSC) Exam 2023-24 under the aegis of the Director General of Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS). Candidates who appeared in the aforesaid exam can download the final answer keys from the official website, nta.ac.in.

How to download NTA SSC Military Nursing Service 2024 final answer key?

Visit the official website, nta.ac.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'NTA SSC Military Nursing Service 2024'

It will redirect you to the answer key link

A PDF containing the roll number of the selected candidates will appear on the screen

Download and save the answer key for future reference

The exam was conducted on January 14 in 90 cities across the country for 28, 220 candidates. The provisional answer keys for the same were released on January 17 and candidates were allowed to raise objections till January 19 by paying a fee of Rs. 200 per question challenged. Now, the final answer keys have been uploaded on the official website with the help of subject matter experts. Based on the revised final answer keys, the result will be prepared and declared. Candidates can check the SSC Military Nursing Service 2024 final answer key directly by clicking on the provided link given in this article.

When will NTA SSC Military Nursing Service 2024 Result be out?

It is expected that the NTA SSC Military Nursing Service 2024 will be released soon on the official website. However, the institute has yet not shared any information regarding the release of the answer keys. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.