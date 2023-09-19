MPSC Exam 2023: Navi Mumbai police book three aspirants using spy camera during paper attempt

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Navi Mumbai police arrested three aspirants

The Navi Mumbai police have registered an FIR against an aspirant and two of his aegis for allegedly using a spy camera while attempting the Maharashtra Public Service Commission, MPSC Exam 2023 at a center in Pune in April. No arrests have been made so far and the case has been handed over to Pune Police, an official said.

The three have been identified as Akash Dhunavat, a candidate who appeared for the exam, Jeevan Naymane, and Shankar Jarwal. According to the complaint, Dhunawat had allegedly used a spy camera during the MPSC preliminary examination at a center in Pune's Hadapsar area on April 30.

He passed the question paper and answer key to Nayamane, who sent it to Jarwal on his mobile phone. The official said the papers and answer keys were also allegedly distributed among others. Police suspect involvement of other people in the crime.

An officer from the CBD Belapur police station said the case was registered under the IT Act and the Maharashtra Universities, Boards and Other Specified Examinations Act 1982 under the Prevention of Malpractices Act 1982. The officer said the case has been transferred to Pune's Wanwadi police station for further investigation as the incident took place under their jurisdiction.

(With PTI Inputs)