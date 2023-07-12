MPPSC SSE Prelims result 2023 out on mppsc.mp.gov.in, check result PDF

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY MPPSC SSE Prelims result 2023 PDF out

MPPSC SSE Prelims result 2023: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the prelims results of the State Service Prelims exam 2023 today, July 12. All those who appeared in the MPPSC SSE exam 2023 can download their results from the official website of MPPSC - mppsc.gov.in.

MPPSC SSE Prelims were conducted on May 21, 2023 at various exam centers in the state. The exam for general studies was conducted from 10 AM to 12 PM while the general aptitude test took place from 02:30 PM to 05:00 PM. Candidates can download MP State Service Prelims 2023 results online or they can check their results directly by clicking on the provided link below.

MPPSC SSE Prelims result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of MPPSC - mppsc.gov.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'MPPSC SSE Prelims result 2023' It will take you to a new PDF containing the roll numbers of selected candidates Candidates can download MPPSC SSE Prelims result 2023 and save it for future reference



All those whose names are mentioned in the MPPSC SSE Prelims result 2023 are eligible to appear in the Mains exam. According to the results, a total of 13,601 candidates have qualified for the exam out of which 10351 candidates qualified in Part A and 3250 candidates qualified in Part B for the mains exam. Along with the results, the commission has released the cut-off marks which can be checked on mppsc.gov.in. The details about the main exam will be shared in due course of time. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates. Candidates can directly access the MPPSC SSE result download link by clicking on the provided link in the article.