Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2023: Apply online for 400 Officer Scale II & III posts from tomorrow

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2023, Bank of Maharashtra online form 2023: Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) is going to start the online application process for Officer Scale II and III posts. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online at bankofmaharashtra.in from July 13, 2023. The online application window will end on

A total of 400 vacancies will be filled up through this recruitment process out of which 100 vacancies are for scale 3 officer posts and 300 are for scale 2 officer posts. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the online test and interview. Those who will be selected in the written test will be called for the further recruitment process in the proportion of 1:4 based on their ranking. The selection shall be 50 percent for the General/Economically Weaker Section and 45% for Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe and Other Backward Caste and PwBD respectively.

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: To apply for the above posts, the candidates should be graduates in any discipline from a recognized university with 60% marks in the aggregate of all semesters from the university.

Age Limit: Candidates applying for Officers Scale 3 should be between 25 to 38 years and for officers scale 2, the age of the candidates should be between 25 to 35 years.

