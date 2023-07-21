Last day today for SSC MTS 2023 registration process, apply now!

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SSC MTS 2023 application window closing today, July 21.

SSC MTS Recruitment 2023 registration process: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is going to close the online application window for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2023. All those interested candidates who have yet not submitted their applications for SSC MTS 2023 exam can do so by the end of the day. The last date of application will not be extended, according to an official notice.

After the completion of the application process, the commission will start the correction window. The candidates will be allowed re-submit applications after making requisite corrections/ changes in the one-time registration/online application data as per their requirement from July 26 to 28. The Commission will levy a uniform correction charge of

₹200/- for making corrections and re-submitting modified/corrected applications for the first time and ₹500/- for making corrections and re-submitting modified for the second time.

A total of 1560 vacancies will be recruited through Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Exam 2023. Of these, 1200 vacancies are for Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical), and 360 vacancies are for Havaldar (CBIC & CBN).

SSC MTS 2023: Check Eligibility and Application Process

Educational Qualification and Age Limit

To apply for SSC MTS 2023 exam, a candidate should be a 10th pass or equivalent from a recognized Board. The age of the candidates should be between 18 and 25 years. For some posts, the maximum age limit is 27 years. There will be age relaxation for the candidates who fall within the reserved category.

SSC MTS 2023: How to apply?

Visit the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in Click on 'Apply' It will take you to a new window Now, you need to select the ' SSC MTS 2023' registration Fill out the details, upload documents, pay application fee Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

SSC MTS 2023: Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay Rs. 100/- as an application fee. According to an official notification, Women candidates and candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) are not required to pay the application cost.

SSC MTS 2023: What is the exam date?

According to the official notification, the exam will be conducted in the month of September 2023. The exact date and time will be shared in due course of time. The candidates are required to visit the official website for the latest updates.

