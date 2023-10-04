Kolkata Police Driver Recruitment 2023: 412 vacancies notified, apply at kolkatapolice.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Kolkata Police Driver Recruitment 2023 Notification out

Kolkata Police Driver Recruitment 2023: Kolkata Police has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Driver/ Police Driver. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at kolkatapolice.gov.in by October 9.

A total of 412 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process. Candidates can check eligibility, selection criteria, and other details.

Kolkata Police Driver Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

The candidate should be a citizen of India and should be a permanent resident of West Bengal

Educational Qualification: Class 8th passed

Technical Qualification: Must hold a valid Transport License

Experience: 3 years

Age Limit - 21 to 40 years

Kolkata Police Driver Recruitment 2023: Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidate will be done based on their performance in the driving test, and interview. Provisionally selected candidates will undergo a medical fitness test at Kolkata Police Hospital.

Kolkata Police Driver Recruitment 2023: How to apply