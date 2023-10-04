Wednesday, October 04, 2023
     
  Kolkata Police Driver Recruitment 2023: 412 vacancies notified, apply at kolkatapolice.gov.in

Kolkata Police Driver Recruitment 2023: 412 vacancies notified, apply at kolkatapolice.gov.in

Kolkata Police Driver Recruitment 2023 Notification is released at kolkatapolice.gov.in. Check eligibility, how to apply, selection criteria, vacancies and other details related to the recruitment process.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal
New Delhi
Updated on: October 04, 2023 19:40 IST
Kolkata Police Driver Recruitment 2023: Kolkata Police has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Driver/ Police Driver. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at kolkatapolice.gov.in by October 9. 

A total of 412 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process. Candidates can check eligibility, selection criteria, and other details. 

Kolkata Police Driver Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

  • The candidate should be a citizen of India and should  be a permanent resident of West Bengal
  • Educational Qualification: Class 8th passed
  • Technical Qualification: Must hold a valid Transport License
  • Experience: 3  years
  • Age Limit - 21 to 40 years

Kolkata Police Driver Recruitment 2023: Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidate will be done based on their performance in the driving test, and interview. Provisionally selected candidates will undergo a medical fitness test at Kolkata Police Hospital. 

Kolkata Police Driver Recruitment 2023: How to apply

  • Visit the official website of Kolkata Police, kolkatapolice.gov.in
  • Download the application form
  • Self-attested copy of age proof, driving license, experience certificate, passport-size photograph
  • All the original documents will be verified at the time of the interview
  • Send the application form duly filled in along with documents to the Police Training School, 247, AJC, Bose Road, Kolkata-700027. 
  • The envelope containing the application should scribed as 'Application for the post of police driver'

