Kolkata Police Driver Recruitment 2023: 412 vacancies notified, apply at kolkatapolice.gov.in

Kolkata Police Driver Recruitment 2023: Kolkata Police has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Driver/ Police Driver. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at kolkatapolice.gov.in by October 9.
A total of 412 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process. Candidates can check eligibility, selection criteria, and other details.
Kolkata Police Driver Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria
- The candidate should be a citizen of India and should be a permanent resident of West Bengal
- Educational Qualification: Class 8th passed
- Technical Qualification: Must hold a valid Transport License
- Experience: 3 years
- Age Limit - 21 to 40 years
Kolkata Police Driver Recruitment 2023: Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidate will be done based on their performance in the driving test, and interview. Provisionally selected candidates will undergo a medical fitness test at Kolkata Police Hospital.
Kolkata Police Driver Recruitment 2023: How to apply
- Visit the official website of Kolkata Police, kolkatapolice.gov.in
- Download the application form
- Self-attested copy of age proof, driving license, experience certificate, passport-size photograph
- All the original documents will be verified at the time of the interview
- Send the application form duly filled in along with documents to the Police Training School, 247, AJC, Bose Road, Kolkata-700027.
- The envelope containing the application should scribed as 'Application for the post of police driver'