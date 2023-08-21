JPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2023: Registration for 138 vacancies begins today at jpsc.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2023 registration begins

JPSC Civil Jugde Vacancy 2023: Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has started the application process for recruitment to the post of Civil Judge (Junior Division) today, August 21. All eligible and interested candidates can apply online for JPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2023 by visiting the official website of the Commission at jpsc.gov.in.

Through this recruitment process, candidates will be recruited for 138 posts of Junior Division Civil Judge. Aspiring candidates can fill in the JPSC Civil Judge application form till September 21. The final date for the payment of fees is September 27, 2023.

JPSC Civil Judge Vacancy 2023: Important Dates

Start date of online application - August 21, 2023

Last date to fill in the application form - September 21, 2023

Last date to pay the exam fee - September 27, 2023

JPSC Civil Judge Vacancy 2023 Details

Name of the post - Civil Judge (Junior Division)

Number of post - 138

Category-wise Vacancy

Unreserved - 60

ST - 28

SC - 12

BC-I - 10

BC-II - 15

EWS - 13

JPSC Civil Judge Vacancy 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have Graduation in Law from a recognized Board/University. A candidate must also be enrolled as an advocate under the Advocates Act, 1961 as on the last date of submission of application form.

Age Range

The age limit of the candidate applying for JPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2023 should be between 22 to 35 years as on 31st January.

Application fee

Candidates belonging to Unreserved/BC/EBC/EWS category will have to pay a fee of Rs 600 while SC/ST category candidates of Jharkhand state will have to pay an application fee of Rs 150.

JPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2023: Steps to fill online application