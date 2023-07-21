Jharkhand SSC CGL Recruitment 2023 registration last date extended, apply at jssc.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JSSC CGL Exam 2023 registration last date extended

Jharkhand SSC CGL Recruitment 2023: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has deferred the registration last date for Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGL CCE) 2023. Eligible and interested candidates can now apply for the JGGL CCE 2023 till August 3 through the official website-- jssc.nic.in. Earlier the last date to register online was July 19, 2023.

Jharkhand CGL Recruitment 2023 aims to fill a total of 2,017 vacant posts in the department. Applicants will be able to edit their applications between August 8 and August 9, 2023. Candidates with a Bachelor's degree or equivalent in any stream are eligible to apply for the exam. The examination fees for UR (Unreserved),EWS,EBC-I, BC-II candidates is Rs 100, while SC and ST candidates will have to pay Rs 50.

JGGL CCE 2023 Date

Start date of online application - 20 June 2023

Last date to fill application form - 3 August 2023

Last date to submit application fee - 5 August 2023

Last date for uploading photo and signature - 8 August 2023

Correction window date - 8 August to 9 August 2023

JGGL CCE 2023 Vacancy Details

Name of Exam - Jharkhand Combined Graduate Level, JSSC CGL Exam 2023

Jharkhand Combined Graduate Level, JSSC CGL Exam 2023 Number of Posts - 2,017

Post-wise Vacancy Breakup

Assistant Branch Officer - 863

Junior Secretariat Assistant - 335

Labor Enforcement Officer - 182

Planning Assistant - 5

Block Welfare Officer - 195

Block Supply Officer - 252

Circle Officer - 185

Age Limit

Minimum Age: 21 years

Maximum Age: 35 years

How to apply

Visit the official website jssc.nic.in. Click on the 'JGGL CCE-2023 registration link' on the homepage. Thoroughly read the information brochure and fill in the application form as instructed. Upload documents and review the application details. Pay the application fee and submit it. Download the JGGL CCE application form and save it for future reference.

Direct Link: JGGL CCE Application Form 2023