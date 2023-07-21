Jharkhand SSC CGL Recruitment 2023 registration last date extended, apply at jssc.nic.in

Jharkhand SSC CGL Recruitment 2023: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has deferred the registration last date for Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGL CCE) 2023. Eligible and interested candidates can now apply for the JGGL CCE 2023 till August 3 through the official website-- jssc.nic.in. Earlier the last date to register online was July 19, 2023.
Jharkhand CGL Recruitment 2023 aims to fill a total of 2,017 vacant posts in the department. Applicants will be able to edit their applications between August 8 and August 9, 2023. Candidates with a Bachelor's degree or equivalent in any stream are eligible to apply for the exam. The examination fees for UR (Unreserved),EWS,EBC-I, BC-II candidates is Rs 100, while SC and ST candidates will have to pay Rs 50.
JGGL CCE 2023 Date
- Start date of online application - 20 June 2023
- Last date to fill application form - 3 August 2023
- Last date to submit application fee - 5 August 2023
- Last date for uploading photo and signature - 8 August 2023
- Correction window date - 8 August to 9 August 2023
JGGL CCE 2023 Vacancy Details
- Name of Exam - Jharkhand Combined Graduate Level, JSSC CGL Exam 2023
- Number of Posts - 2,017
ALSO READ | IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023: Last date today to apply for 4,045 vacancies, Here's easy steps
Post-wise Vacancy Breakup
- Assistant Branch Officer - 863
- Junior Secretariat Assistant - 335
- Labor Enforcement Officer - 182
- Planning Assistant - 5
- Block Welfare Officer - 195
- Block Supply Officer - 252
- Circle Officer - 185
Age Limit
- Minimum Age: 21 years
- Maximum Age: 35 years
How to apply
- Visit the official website jssc.nic.in.
- Click on the 'JGGL CCE-2023 registration link' on the homepage.
- Thoroughly read the information brochure and fill in the application form as instructed.
- Upload documents and review the application details.
- Pay the application fee and submit it.
- Download the JGGL CCE application form and save it for future reference.
Direct Link: JGGL CCE Application Form 2023