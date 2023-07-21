IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023: Last date today to apply for 4,045 vacancies, Here's easy steps

Follow us on Image Source : IBPS IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023 online application window will be deactivated today, July 21.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023, IBPS Vacancy 2023, IBPS Apply online: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is going to close the online application window for Common recruitment process for recruitment of clerks in participating banks (CRP CLERKS-XIII). All those interested candidates who have yet not submitted their applications for the aforesaid vacancies can do it through the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

This drive is being done to recruit 4,045 vacancies in various organisations. Candidates holding the required qualification and eligibility can submit their applications by the end of the day. The easy steps to download the online applications are given below.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of IBPS - ibps.in Click on the notification link 'Common recruitment process for recruitment of clerks in participating banks (CRP CLERKS-XIII)' It will take you to a new window where you need to register yourself and proceed for application Upload documents, pay application fee and other details Take a printout of the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023 application form after final submission of application

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

General category candidates are required to pay Rs. 850/- whereas the candidates belonging to the reserved category such as SC/ST/PwD/EXSM are required to pay Rs. 175/-.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification and Age Limit:

Candidates holding graduation degree in any discipline are eligible to apply. Candidates should note that they must possess a valid marksheet/degree certificate as proof of graduation.

Age Limit- Between 20 to 28 years (Age relaxation will be for the candidates belonging to the reserved category)

IBPS 2023: Exam Date

According to the official schedule, IBPS Prelims exam will be conducted in August 2023 and the results for the same will be announced in September/October 2023.