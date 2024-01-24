Indian Army SSC Tech 2024 Recruitment: Apply online at joinindianarmy.nic.in, check eligibility, easy steps

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Indian Army SSC Tech 2024 Recruitment application begins

The Indian Army has started the online registration process for 63rd Short Service Commission (SSC) tech men and 34th SSC tech women courses, which will begin on October 24. Interested and eligible can submit their application forms through the official website, joiindianarmy.nic.in. The last date for submission of the application is February 21. Unmarried male, and female engineering graduates and widows of Indian armed forces defense personnel who died in harness for a grant of SSC in the Indian Army are also eligible to submit application forms. Shortlisted candidates will undergo for training process at officers training academy, Chennai, for 49 weeks.

A total of 381 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process, of which, 350 vacancies for SSC (Tech) men, 29 for SSC (Tech) women, and 2 for widows of defence personnel. Candidates can go through this article to know the eligibility, how to apply, and other details about the recruitment procedure.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates who have passed the requisite Engineering Degree course or are in the final year of the Engineering Degree course are eligible to apply.

Age Limit:

For SSC(Tech) men and women candidates, the age should be between 20 to 27 years as of October 1, 2024. A maximum of 35 years of age as of October 1, 2024, is allowed for widows of Indian armed forces defence personnel who died in harness.

Selection Criteria

There will be two stages in the recruitment process, stage 1 and stage 2. Those who clear Stage 1 will go to Stage 2. Those who fail in Stage 1 will be returned on the same day. The duration of SSB interviews is five days, and details of the same will be shared on the official website of the Directorate General of Recruiting i.e. www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

How to apply?

Visit joinindianarmy.nic.in, the official website.

After selecting "Officer Entry Apply/Login," select "Registration."

Finish the signup process to create a password and username.

Next, use the credentials you created during registration to log in.

Provide your academic and personal information.

Pay the fees and upload the necessary files.

Download the confirmation page, then print it out.

What after selection?

Selected candidates will receive full pay and allowances admissible to a lieutenant during the training period, and they will be granted Short Service Commission on probation in the rank of Lieutenant from the date of course commencement or the date of reporting at Pre-Commissioning Training Academy (PCTA). The official notification stated that Pay and allowances will be paid upon successful completion of training.