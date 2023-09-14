IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2023 OUT at ibps.in, check direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2023 download link activated at ibps.in.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2023, IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2023 download: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the Common Recruitment Process for Recruitment of Clerks in Participating Banks (CRP CLERKS-XIII) today, September 14. All those who appeared in the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2023 exam can download IBPS Clerk Prelims 2023 result using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the official website.

The preliminary exams for common recruitment process were conducted on August 26, 27 and September 2. The results for the same now have been uploaded on the official website. Candidates can download IBPS clerk prelims results by following the easy steps given below. According to the official website, the link to download IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2023 will remainb accessable from September 14 to 21.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of IBPS, ibps.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2023'

It will take you to the login window

Now, you need to enter your registration/roll number, date of birth and other details

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Download IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2023 and save it for future reference

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2023 direct download link

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2023: When will scorecards be released?

It is expected that the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will release the scorecards within 10 days after the declaration of the results. The students have been advised to keep checking on the official website for more latest updates.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2023: What's next?

The candidates who have qualified in the IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2023, are eligible to appear in the IBPS Clerk main exam scheduled to be conducted in October 2023. The candidates can directly download IBPS Clerk Prelims result by clicking on the above link.

This drive is being done to recruit a total of 4545 vacancies. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performances in the prelims, mains and interview.