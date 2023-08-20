IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2023: Last day today to submit applications, check how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2023 application form submission last day today

IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2023: Indian Air Force (IAF) is going to close the registration window for IAF Agniveervayu recruitment 2023 today, August 20. Interested and eligible candidates who have not yet registered can submit applications through the official website, agnipathvayu.cdac.in by the end of the day. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to submit their online applications.

The IAF Agniveer Vayu recruitment exam is scheduled to be held on October 13 in online mode. Earlier, the last date to submit the online applications was August 17 which was then extended till August 20. Candidates are required to pay Rs 250 as an application fee while submitting the IAF Agniveer Vayu application form.

ALSO READ | NCL Recruitment 2023 for 388 trainee posts, Check eligibility, and how to apply

IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2023: How to apply?

Visit the official website, agnipathvayu.cdac.in Click on the candidate's login Register yourself first and then proceed with the application form Upload documents, pay application fee and click on submit Take a printout of the IAF Agniveer Vayu application form for future reference

IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2023: Eligibility criteria Educational Qualification

Candidates who have passed Class 12 with mathematics, physics and English with minimum 50 percent marks are eligible to apply or the candidates holding a diploma in Engineering (Mechanical/ Electrical/ Electronics/ Automobile/ Computer Science/ Instrumentation Technology/ Information Technology) with minimum 50 percent marks are eligible to apply.

ALSO READ | RPSC AE Recruitment 2023: Apply online for Assistant Engineer Posts at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in from August 23

This drive is being done to recruit around 3500 vacancies for the post of Agniveer. The selection of the candidate will be done on the basis of written test, physcial test, ability test, document verification, medical test, and interview. The candidates will be awarded with one mark for every correct answer while there will be no marks will be awarded for an attempted question. There will be 0.25 marks for every wrong answer marked.