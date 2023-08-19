RPSC AE Recruitment 2023: Apply online for Assistant Engineer Posts at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in from August 23

Follow us on Image Source : RPSC RPSC AE Recruitment 2023 Notification released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC AE Recruitment 2023, RPSC Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2023: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer (Mechanical). Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online latest by September 22. The online applications will start on August 23.

A total of twelve vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment drive. Candidates can check educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details.

RPSC AE Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Assistant Engineer - 12 vacancies

RPSC AE Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Candidates who have a qualified B.E. (Mechanical) degree from a recognized University; working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagari script and knowledge of Rajasthani Culture.

RPSC AE Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

The age of the candidate should be between 20 to 40 years. There will be age relaxation for reserved categories.

RPSC AE Recruitment 2023: Salary

The appointed candidates will get a salary in the Pay Matrix Level-14 (Grade Pay Rs. 5400/-)

RPSC AE Recruitment 2023: Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done based on the written test.

RPSC AE Recruitment 2023: Exam Pattern

The competitve exam shall carry 150 marks and 150 questions of Multiple Type Questions. There shall be one paper. Duration of paper will be two hours and thirty minutes. Negative Marking shall be applicable in the evaluation of answers. For every wrong answer one third of the marks prescribed for that particular question shall be deducted.

RPSC AE Recruitment 2023: How to apply?

Visit the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'RPSC AE Recruitment 2023' Fill out the application form Upload documents, pay application fee and click on submit Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

