BPSC Assistant Main Exam 2024 to be conducted on August 31, admit cards soon

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY BPSC Assistant Main Exam 2024 date out at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC Assistant Main Exam 2024 date, BPSC Assistant Main admit card 2023 date: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the Assistant Mains 2023 exam date. According to the official notice, the commission will conduct the Assistant recruitment exam on August 21. Candidates who have successfully qualified in the prelims exam can appear for the mains exam.

According to the exam schedule, the written test will be done in two shifts- a first shift from 9.30 am to 11.45 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 4.15 pm. The admit card is expected to be released a week before to the exam date. The candidates have been advised to keep a close check on the official website for the latest updates.

BPSC Assistant Main Exam 2024: How to download the call letters?

Visit the official website of BPSC, bpsc.bih.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'BPSC Assistant Main Exam 2023 admit card' It will take you to the login page where you need to enter your roll number, dob, others and click on the submit button BPSC Assistant Main Exam 2024 admit card will appear on the screen Download BPSC Assistant Main Exam 2024 admit card and save it for future reference

BPSC Assistant Main Exam 2024 Pattern

BPSC Assistant Mains Exam will have two papers, Paper 1 and Paper 2, carrying 250 marks. There will be 150 questions from general knowledge and 100 general Hindi questions. Each paper will take 2 hours and 15 minutes to complete the exam. The duration of the exam will be four hours and thirty minutes.

BPSC Assistant Main Exam 2024: Overview

This drive is being done to recruit 44 vacancies of Assistant Posts. The registration process for the same was started on July 27 and ended on August 16, 2023. The prelims exam was conducted on April 28, 2023, from 12.00 PM to 2.15 PM.