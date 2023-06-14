EMRS Recruitment 2023: Centre to hire 38,800 teachers, support staff for Eklavya model schools in 3 years

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Centre to hire 38,800 teachers, support staff in next 3 years

EMRS Recruitment 2023: Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda announced that the central government would hire 38,800 teachers and support personnel for Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) in the next three years. The EMRS scheme for making model residential schools for tribal students across India started in 1997-98.

The number of schools operating in the country expanded under the Narendra Modi Government from 119 in 2013-14 to 401 in 2023-24, Munda said at a press conference.

Along with this, the number of students enrolled in these schools has increased from 34365 in 2023-14 to 1,13,275 in 2023-24, reported news agency, PTI.

The government intended to build Eklavya Model Residential Schools in every block having 50% or more ST population and at least 20,000 tribal persons according to the 2011 census as part of a new programme developed in 2019.

"The ministry is focusing on setting up of EMRSs in 740 identified blocks across the country by the year 2025-26. In the next three years, 38,800 teachers and support staff will be recruited to impart quality education to around 3.5 lakh tribal students in these schools," Munda said.

A total of 693 schools have been sanctioned so far, the minister said. Smart classes are being set up by the Ministry of Electronics and IT in 175 such schools, Munda added.

Earlier, FM Nirmala Sitharaman stated that an amount of ₹15,000 crore will be provided to implement the mission in the next 3 years under the development action plan for the scheduled tribes,

EMRS Recruitment 2023 Notification Released

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has already released the notification for recruitment to the post of Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff in EMRS on June 7, 2023. As of now, the link to the application process is yet to be activated. All those who are willing to apply for the aforementioned posts will be able to do so at the website of emrs.tribal.gov.in. According to the official notification, a total of 38,480 vacancies will be recruited. The brief of the number of vacancies are given below. Candidates have been advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.

Principal: 740 vacancies

Vice-Principal: 740 vacancies

Post Graduate Teachers: 8140 vacancies

Post Graduate Teacher (Computer Science): 740 vacancies

Trained Graduate Teacher: 8880 vacancies

Art Teacher: 740 vacancies

Music Teacher: 740 vacancies

Physical Education Teacher: 1480 vacancies

Librarian: 740 vacancies

Staff Nurse: 740 vacancies

Accountant: 740 vacancies

Hostel Warden: 1480 vacancies

Catering Assistant: 740 vacancies

Chowkidar: 1480 vacancies

Cook: 740 vacancies

Counselor: 740 vacancies

Junior Secretariat Assistant: 1480 vacancies

Lab Attendant: 740 vacancies

Mess Helper: 1480 vacancies

Senior Secretariat Assitant: 740 vacancies

Sweeper: 2220 vacancies

(With PTI Inputs)