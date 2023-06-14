UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2023 out on upsconline.nic.in, exam on July 2

Follow us on Image Source : UPSC UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2023 download link available on upsc.gov.in

UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2023 download link: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the recruitment of an Enforcement Officer (EO), Accounts Office (AO), and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner. The candidates can download EPFO Admit Card 2023 from the official website of UPSC - upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC EPFO 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on July 2, 2023 at various exam centers. The candidates can download the UPSC EPFO admit card 2023 followed by the easy steps given below.

UPSC EPFO 2023 admit card: How to download?

Visit the official website of UPSC - upsconline.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer and/or Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner, EPFO 2023' It will take you to the login page where you need to put your login details such as registration id, roll number, and click on the submit button UPSC EPFO 2023 admit card will be displayed on the screen Download and save it for future reference

UPSC EPFO 2023: Exam Instructions

Candidates are required to bring their admit card along with the original photo identity whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card, in each Session to secure admission to Exam Hall. Candiadates are advised to preserve the admit card till the declaration of the final results of EPO. Candidates are advised to reach the exam hall prior to 1 hour. The entry to the exam venue will be closed 10 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the Exam - i.e. 09:20 AM for the Forenoon Session and 01:50 PM for the Afternoon Session. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for more details and queries regarding the exam.