Delhi Police 2023-24 recruitment exam schedule out on ssc.nic.in, check SSC constable, MTS civilian exam dates

Delhi Police 2023-24 exam schedule: The Staff Selection Commission has announced the recruitment exam dates for Constable Executive Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination 2023 and MTS (Civilian) in Delhi Police Examination - 2023. Candidates who are preparing for the Delhi police recruitment 2023 exam can check the exam schedule on the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in.

According to the exam schedule, the exam for Constable Executive Male and Female is scheduled to be held on the 14th, 16th, 20th, 21st, 22nd, 23rd, 28th, 29th, 30th November 2023, and 1st, 4th, 5th December 2023. However, the notification for the same is yet to be released. It is expected that the commission would release the notification in the month of September 2023.

On the other side, MTS (Civilian) in Delhi Police Examination - 2023 is scheduled to be held on the 6th, 7th, 8th, 12th, 13th, 15th, 16th, and 19th February 2024. The notification for the same will be released on October 10, 2023 as per the annual calendar. Candidates will be able to submit their applications latest by 31 October. The details about vacancies will be shared in due course of time. Candidates have been advised to keep checking the website of the Commission at regular intervals for further updates.

Delhi Police 2023-24 exam admit card date

The admit cards for Delhi Police 2023-24 constable and MTS exam will be released 15 days or 7 days prior to the exam. The direct link to the admit card will be hosted at ssc.nic.in. Candidates can check the official website for latest updates.