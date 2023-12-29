DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2024: Apply online for 1,752 vacancies of Assistant Teacher and PGT posts from Jan 9

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY DSSSB Recruitment 2023 Notification is out at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2024: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Teachers and Post Graduate Teacher. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online through the official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

A total post of 1,752 vacancies for the post of Assistant Teacher and Post Graduate Teacher will be recruited. The selection of the candidate will be done based on the candidates' performance in the computer-based exam and skill test. Candidates can check qualifications, how to apply, the application fee and other details below.

DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details

Total number of vacancies - 1,752 Posts

Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) - 297 Posts

Assistant Teacher (Nursery) - 1, 455 Posts

DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2024: Educational Qualification

Municipal Corporation of Delhi (Assitant Teacher- Nursery)

Candidate should have a senior secondary school certificate or intermediate or its equivalent with at least 45% marks from a recognized Board. Candidates should have a diploma/certificate in Nursery Teacher Education program of a duration of not less than two years or a B.Ed. (Nursery) from a recognized Institute.

New Delhi Municipal Council (Assistant Teacher - Nursery)

Candidate should have a senior secondary school certificate or intermediate or its equivalent with at least 45% marks from a recognized board. Also, the candidate should have a Diploma/Certificate in Nursery Teacher Education program of a duration of not less than two years or B. Ed.(Nursery) from a recognized Institute. Applicant should have passed Hindi at the secondary level. Candidates are advised to read the official notification for more details.

DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2024: Salary

Post Graduate Teacher - Rs. 47,600 to Rs. 15,11,000

Assistant Teacher (Nursery) - Rs. 35,400 to Rs. 11,24,00

DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2024: Selection Procedure

The selection of the candidates will be done based on the candidate's performance in the written test.

How to apply for DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2024?

Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online at the official website by following the easy steps given below.

1. Visit the official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in

2. Click on the 'vacancies'

3. Browse through the available open positions

4. Filter the vacancies based on your preferred post, eligibility and other criteria

5. Read the official notification carefully before submitting the online applications

Read the Official Notification PDF

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

Q1. What is the starting date of DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2024 online applications?

DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2024 online applications will start on January 9

Q2. What is the last date for submission of application forms for DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2024?

The last date for submission of application forms for DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2024 is February 7.

Q3. What is the qualification required for DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2024?

The candidate should have possessed the qualification of a senior secondary school certificate or intermediate or its equivalent with at least 45% marks from a recognized Board. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.