Delhi University's permanent faculty allowed to take up role of guest lecturers, honorarium up to Rs. 50, 000

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Delhi University

There is good news for the permanent faculty of Delhi University. The varsity has given its permit to permanent faculty staff members to take additional classes as guest faculty in its colleges. Now, the permanent faculty will be allowed to take additional lectures as guest faculty in different colleges along with their present job.

The notification dated October 31 read, '"It is notified to all concerned that the university has permitted the permanent faculties to take additional classes as guest faculty in the university or its colleges. It is also stated that the allocation of additional classes should be over and above the prescribed workload of the permanent faculty.

No Objection Certificate is required

It should be noted that the permanent faculty can be appointed as guest faculty in only one institute or college other than the parent institute to take up to four credit courses in a semester. The faculty member will have to obtain a 'No Objection Certificate' and a certificate from the parent institute to become a guest faculty in another institute. The faculty members will get an honorarium of Rs 1,500 per lecture and a maximum of Rs 50,000 per month for taking such additional classes, according to the official notice released by the university.

(From PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | SIDBI Grade A Recruitment 2023 for Assistant Manager Posts, apply online at sidbi.in

ALSO READ | Assam Direct Recruitment 2023: SLRC notifies 12,600 class 3 and class 4 vacancies, apply online from Nov 10