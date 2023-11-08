SIDBI Grade A Recruitment 2023 for Assistant Manager Posts, apply online at sidbi.in

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK SIDBI Grade A Recruitment 2023 Notification out

SIDBI Grade A Recruitment 2023: Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Manager Grade 'A'. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online at sidbi.in from November 8 to 28.

This drive is being done to recruit 50 vacancies of Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ (General Stream) in the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI). Candidates are advised to read the official notification carefully before submitting applications.

Important Dates:

Commencement of online applications: November 8

Last date for submission of online application: November 28

The cut-off date for determining eligibility criteria about age: November 8

The cut-off date for determining Eligibility Criteria about Post qualification Experience: November 28

Tentative Date of Group Discussion and Interview - December 2023/January 2024

SIDBI Grade A Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details

Assistant Manager - 50 Posts

SIDBI Grade A Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Candidate should have a bachelor's degree in any subject from any recognized university with 60 per cent marks from a recognized University. OR should have a CA/CS/CWA/CFA/CMA or Bachelor’s degree in Law/Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering with a minimum of 60% marks.

Age Limit - The age of the candidate should not exceed 30 years. There will be a relaxation in the upper age limit as per government norms.

SIDBI Grade A Recruitment 2023 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done based on Group Discussion and Interviews.

How to apply for SIDBI Grade A Recruitment 2023

Candidates can submit applications online at sidbi.in from November 8 to 28.

SIDBI Grade A Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

SC/ST/PwBD - Rs. 175/-

Others (including OBCs/EWS and General Candidates) - Rs. 1,100/-

Staff Candidates - Nil

