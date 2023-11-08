Wednesday, November 08, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Jobs
  4. SIDBI Grade A Recruitment 2023 for Assistant Manager Posts, apply online at sidbi.in

SIDBI Grade A Recruitment 2023 for Assistant Manager Posts, apply online at sidbi.in

SIDBI Grade A Recruitment 2023 Notification has been released for Assistant Manager Posts. Candidates can check eligibility, age limit, selection criteria, and other details about the recruitment process here.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: November 08, 2023 21:13 IST
SIDBI Grade A 2023 Notification, SIDBI Grade A Notification 2023, SIDBI Grade A Recruitment 2023
Image Source : FREEPIK SIDBI Grade A Recruitment 2023 Notification out

SIDBI Grade A Recruitment 2023: Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Manager Grade 'A'. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online at sidbi.in from November 8 to 28. 

This drive is being done to recruit 50 vacancies of Assistant Manager in Grade  ‘A’ (General  Stream) in the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI). Candidates are advised to read the official notification carefully before submitting applications. 

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of online applications: November 8
  • Last date for submission of online application: November 28
  • The cut-off date for determining eligibility criteria about age: November 8
  • The cut-off date for determining Eligibility Criteria about Post qualification Experience: November 28
  • Tentative Date of Group Discussion and Interview - December 2023/January 2024

SIDBI Grade A Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details

  • Assistant Manager - 50 Posts

SIDBI Grade A Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidate should have a bachelor's degree in any subject from any recognized university with 60 per cent marks from a recognized University. OR should have a CA/CS/CWA/CFA/CMA or Bachelor’s degree in Law/Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering with a minimum of 60% marks.

Age Limit - The age of the candidate should not exceed 30 years. There will be a relaxation in the upper age limit as per government norms. 

SIDBI Grade A Recruitment 2023 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done based on Group Discussion and Interviews. 

How to apply for SIDBI Grade A Recruitment 2023 

Candidates can submit applications online at sidbi.in from November 8 to 28.

SIDBI Grade A Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

  • SC/ST/PwBD - Rs. 175/-
  • Others (including OBCs/EWS  and General Candidates) - Rs. 1,100/-
  • Staff Candidates - Nil

ALSO READ | Assam Direct Recruitment 2023: SLRC notifies 12,600 class 3 and class 4 vacancies, apply online from Nov 10

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jobs

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Jobs News

Latest News