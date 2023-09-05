CTET Answer Key 2023 Release date, time: Where to check CBSE CTET Paper 1, 2 official keys

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CTET Answer Key 2023 date, time soon

CTET 2023 Answer Key Download: The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2023 answer key for Paper-I and Paper-II is awaited by over 29 lakh students. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) administered the CTET August 2023 exam on August 20 in two shifts. The board has not yet announced the confirmed date and time for the release of answer key. Once released, aspirants will be able to access and download the official answer key from the board's website-- ctet.nic.in.

To download the CBSE CTET paper 1, 2 official keys, candidates will have to key in their application number and date of birth. According to the official notification, a total of 29,03,903 candidates had registered for the exam, out of which 15,01,719 candidates had applied for Paper 1 and 14,02,184 for Paper 2. Whereas 80 percent attendance of students was recorded in the examination.

The CTET 2023 answer key will be provisional in nature and candidates who wish to raise objection against it can do so through the official website. Aspirants have to enter their credentials and select the desired question ID and upload appropriate documents in support of the challenge raised. Candidates will also have to pay a prescribed fee for each question challenged.

How to Download CTET 2023 Answer Key

Step 1: Visit the official website of CTET, ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Find and click on the Paper 1 or Paper 2 answer key link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter login credentials and the CTET answer key will appear on the screen

Step 4: Check the answer key and match your responses

Step 5: Download the PDF and save it for future reference.

