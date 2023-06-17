CRPF Signal Staff admit card 2023 released at rect.crpf.gov.in, here's easy steps

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CRPF Signal Staff admit card 2023 download link

CRPF Signal Staff admit card 2023: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has released the admit card for Signal Staff. Candidates who applied for the CRPF Signal Staff exam can download their hall tickets from the official website of CRPF - rect.crpf.gov.in.

CRPF Signal Staff exam is scheduled to be held on June 24 and 25 at various exam centers for recruitment to the post of Sub Inspector in Radio Operator/ Crypto/ Technical/Civil) & ASI in Technical/Draughtsman departments. The selection of the candidates will be done based on a written examination (Computer Based Test), Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Documents verification, and Medical Test.

CRPF Signal Staff admit card 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of CRPF - rect.crpf.gov.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'CRPF Signal Staff admit card 2023' It will take you to the login page where you need to enter your credentials CRPF Signal Staff admit card 2023 will appear on the screen Download and save the admit card for future reference

Direct download link

This drive is being done to recruit 212 vacancies of Sub Inspector and Assistant Sub Inspector.

Candidates appearing in the said exam are advised to take a printout of the admit card and carry it on the day of the exam. Candidates appearing in the exam without carrying admit card will not be permitted to appear in the exam. Candidates can directly download CRPF Signal Staff admit card by clicking on the above link.