CRPF Constable Tradesman Admit Card 2023 Out at rect.crpf.gov.in; Get link here

CRPF Constable Admit Card 2023: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has issued the admit card for Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2023 on its official website. The CRPF Constable recruitment examination will be held in three phases between July 1 and July 12, 2023. The admit card is being hosted on the official website-- crpf.gov.in for the first phase exam scheduled between July 1 and July 3, 2023.

Applicants need to log in with their user ID and password to download the CRPF Constable Tradesman Admit Card 2023. It is mandatory for candidates to carry a hard copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID proof at the examination centre for the verification process.

CRPF Constable Tradesman Recruitment Exam 2023

The CRPF will conduct the Constable Tradesman/ Technical recruitment examination to fill a total of 9,212 vacancies in the department. The second phase of the exam will be held on July 4 and 5, 2023. The third and final session of the exam will be conducted on July 6, 10, 11, and 12, 2023.

CRPF Constable Tradesman Admit Card 2023 Download

CRPF is conducting the recruitment exam in multiple sessions to accommodate the large number of candidates and to facilitate the smooth conduct of exam. To access and download the CRPF Constable admit card, candidates are required to visit the official website of the CRPF and click on the designated link to download the hall ticket. On the next window, candidates will have to enter their user ID and password and click on the submit tab. The CRPF Constable admit card 2023 will appear on the screen.

Candidates must verify the details mentioned in the CRPF Constable admit card soon after downloading it. In case they found any grievance in it, same should be informed to the examination authorities. Aspirants must print a hard copy of the admit card to carry on the exam day.

