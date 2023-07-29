BSF Group B and C admit card 2023 released at rectt.bsf.gov.in, here's easy steps

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BSF Group B and C admit card 2023 download link available at rectt.bsf.gov.in

BSF Group B and C admit card 2023: Border Security Force (BSF) has released the admit cards for recruitment to the various posts under Group B and C. All those who are preparing for the BSF Group B and C written examination and registered themselves can download their call letters using their credientials available on the official website of BSF, bsf.gov.in.

In order to download BSF Group B and C written exam admit card, the candidates will have to provide their BSF roll number, date of birth, and captcha. The easy steps to download the call letters are given below.

BSF Group B and C admit card 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of BSF, rectt.bsf.gov.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'Download the Admit Card of BSF Multi Post Exam scheduled on 6th Aug 2023' It will take you to a login page where you need to enter your login credentials Then, the admit card for Group B and C positions will be appeared on the screen Download BSF admit card for Group B and C positions and save it for future reference

BSF Group B and C admit card 2023: Exam Schedule

BSF Group B and C written exam is scheduled to be held on August 6 in three shifts to accommodate all candidates. Shift - 1 will take place between 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM, shift 2 between 12:30 PM and 2:30 PM and shift 3 will be from 4:30 PM to 6:00 PM. Candidates have been advised to check their exam date and timing on their admit cards to avoid last minute confusion.

BSF Group B and C admit card 2023: Instructions

Candidates appearing in the BSF Group B and C exam are advised to take a printout of the admit card and carry it along with the identity proof on the day of exam. No candidate will be allowed without call letters inside the exam hall. Candidates can directly download BSF Group B and C admit card 2023 by clicking on the above link.