ISRO admit card 2023 released for various posts, get direct link here

ISRO admit card 2023: Indian Space Research Organisation ( ISRO) has released the admit card for recruitment to the post of Technician-B, Draughtsman-B, and Radiographer-A. All thoser who applied for the ISRO exam 2023 can download their call letters from the official website of ISRO using their credientials on the login page available on vssc.gov.in.

According to the official schedule, the exam will be conducted tentatively on August 20 at various exam centres across the country. The candidates can download ISRO admit cards for various posts including Technician-B, Draughtsman-B, Radiographer-A and others using their credientials on the login page. The candidates can follow the easy steps given below to download ISRO admit cards.

ISRO admit card 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of ISRO VSSC, vssc.gov.in Click on the recruitment link It will take you to the login page where you need to enter your registration number, email id ISRO admit card 2023 will appear on the screen Download ISRO admit card 2023 and save it for future reference

ISRO admit card 2023 for various posts

Candiates have been advised to download ISRO admit card 2023 and read out all the information carefully. The exact date and time for the ISRO exam is mention on the call letters. Candidates can directly download ISRO admit card 2023 for various posts by clicking on the above link. Candidates have been advised to take a printout of the admit card and carry it on the day of ISRO exam. No candidate will be allowed without admit card. Also, the candidates have been advised to report one hour prior to the commencement of the exam. There will be no entry after the due course of time.