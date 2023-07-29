BPSC 67th CCE Main result 2023 to be released on THIS date!

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BPSC 67th CCE Main result 2023 to be out soon on bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC 67th CCE Main result 2023, BPSC 67th CCE Main result 2023 date and time: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is all set to announce the BPSC 67th CCE Main result 2023. According to the chairperson for Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), Atul Prasad, the results will be declared by mid-August. All the candidates who appeared in the BPSC 67th CCE Main exam 2023 will be able to download their scorecards using their credientials on the login page.

Once the results are out, the candidates who will be shortlisted for the interview round will have to submit their certificates online for pre-verification to rule out any defect. The original documents will be verified at the time of interview. No more time will be given to the candidates, said Atul Prasad.

The commission had conducted the 67th CCE Main written exam on December 30 and 31, 2022 and January 7 for recuritment to the 802 vacancies in different departments. The preliminary exams were conducted on September 30 at 38 districts and the results for the same were announced on November 17. A total of 11,607 candidates qualified for the main exam. This drive is being conducted to recruit a total of 802 vacancies in different departments. Candidates will be able to download BPSC 67th CCE Main result 2023 followed by the easy steps given below.

BPSC 67th CCE Main result 2023: How to download?