BPSC TRE 3.0 exam tomorrow, check do's and don'ts

BPSC TRE 3.0 exam: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is all set to conduct the teacher recruitment exam for phase 3. The exam is scheduled to be conducted tomorrow, March 15. The exam will be conducted in pen and paper mode in two shifts. For the Middle school teacher exam (For classes 6 to 8), the exam will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm which includes subjects such as mathematics, science, social science, Hindi, English, Sanskrit, and Urdu. The afternoon session will take place from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm and will cover Bengali, Urdu, and other general subjects.

Before commencing the BPSC TRE 3.0 exam, the commission has shared important guidelines. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before appearing in the BPSC TRE 3.0 exam. Candidates are advised not to create a disturbance or any kind of interference when appearing in the exam to avoid disqualification of their candidature.

Do's

Candidates are advised to reach the exam centre at least 2 hours before the commencement of the exam. The entry gate will remain open for one hour only before the exam.

Candidates are advised to carry their hall tickets while appearing in the exam along with two additional passport-size photos.

Candidates are advised to carry their valid documents to the exam centre such as passport, Aadhar Card, PAN card driving licence, voter's card/or bank passbook, with a duly attested photograph or identity card issued by the school or officer on the official letterhead in original as well as self-attested photocopy thereof.

Don'ts