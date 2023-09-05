Bihar Police Constable admit card 2023 to be released soon at csbc.bih.nic.in; Check expected date

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar Police Constable admit card 2023 soon

Bihar Police Constable admit card 2023, Bihar Police Constable admit card 2023 date: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) will soon release the admit card for recruitment to the post of Police Constable. All those who applied for the bihar police constable recruitment 2023 exam against the advertisement number 01/2023 will be able to download their call letters from the official website of CSBC, csbc.bih.nic.in.

The board has scheduled the exam on September 24, October 1, October 7, and October 15. It is expected that the admit cards for the same will be released in the second week of the September. However, there is no official confirmation on the release of the admit cards. All the candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website of CSBC for latest updates.

ALSO READ| Assam govt to advertise 22,000 vacancies in next two months

Bihar Police Constable admit card 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of CSBC, csbc.bih.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'Bihar Police Constable admit card 2023' It will take you to the admit card window Enter your roll number, date of birth, captcha and other details Bihar Police Constable admit card 2023 will appear on the screen Download and save Bihar Police Constable admit card 2023 for future reference

This drive is being done to recruit 21,391 vacancies of Police Constable. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of OMR based written exam, Physical Efficiency Test, Physical Standard Test, Document Verification and Medical Exam. Those who clear the written test will be called for further recruitment process.

ALSO READ| Indian Coast Guard Navik Recruitment 2023: Apply online for 350 vacancies from Sept 8, check eligibility, more

Bihar Police Constable Exam centre list

The exact date, venue and address will be mentioned on the admit cards. The aforementioned exam will be conducted across various cities in Bihar.