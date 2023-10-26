AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2023: Apply online for 90 faculty posts at aiimsnagpur.edu.in

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2023 online applications underway

AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2023: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, (AIIMS Nagpur) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Faculty. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website, aiimsnagpur.edu.in.

A total of 90 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The registration process was started on October 20 and will conclude on November 18. Candidates can check eligibility, selection process, and other details.

AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Associate Professor: Candidates holding a postgraduate qualification e.g. MD/MS or equivalent in the respective discipline/subject. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.

Age Limit: The candidates applying to the post of Associate Professor and Assistant Professor should not be above the age of 50 years as on the closing date. The upper age limit shall be determined as of the late date of submission of the online application. There will also be upper age limit relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category as per government norms.

AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be based on the candidate's performance. Candidates called for an interview will have to produce original documents in proof of details furnished in their application at the time of the interview which is scheduled to take place in Nagpur.

AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Candidates satisfying the eligibility criteria in all respects must submit their application through the Google form link https://forms.gle/kyDVxHf8ABfocgsu9

from November 18 to 25. After the submission of the online application, the candidates will have to send the printout of the application form through the speed post to The Executive Director, AIIMS Nagpur, Administrative Block, Plot no.2, Sector -20, MIHAN, Nagpur – 441108 by November 25.

AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

General/OBC/EWS - Rs. 2,000/-

SC/ST - Rs. 500/-

