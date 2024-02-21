AAI Junior Executive Recruitment through GATE 2024, Check application form, fee, and other details

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK AAI Junior Executive Recruitment through GATE 2024

AAI Junior Executive Recruitment through GATE 2024: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Executive through GATE 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online from April 2, 2024. The last date for submission of application form is May 1.

This drive is being done to recruit 490 vacancies for the post of Junior Executives through GATE 2024. The selection of the candidates will be based on the GATE 2024 scores and application form verification. Candidates can check eligibility, how to apply, the application fee, and other details here.

AAI Junior Executive Recruitment through GATE 2024: Qualification

Junior Executive (Architecture/Civil/Electrical/Electronics/Information Technology) - Bachelor’s degree in Architecture and registered with the Council of Architecture/Civil/Electrical/Information Technology.

Age Limit - Maximum age of 27 years as of May 1. There will be age relaxation for upper age limit candidates up to 5 years for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC (Non‐Creamy layer) candidates. The upper age limit is relaxable by 10 years for PwBD candidates.

Pay Scale

The selected candidates will be offered a salary within the pay scale of Rs. 40000-3%-140000. Besides the Basic Pay, they will also receive other benefits such as Dearness Allowance, an annual increment of 3% on Basic Pay, Perks at 35% of Basic Pay, HRA, CPF, Gratuity, Social Security Schemes, Medical Benefits, and more, as per the norms of AAI.

How to apply?

Visit the official website, aai.aero

Click on the apply online link under the tab 'careers'

Register yourself first before proceeding to the application form

Fill out the application form carefully

Upload documents, make a payment of the application fee, and submit

Take print out a copy of the application form for your future reference

Documents to be uploaded

Educational qualification details with percentage of marks/GATE Score Card etc.

Caste/Category Certificate

Discharge Certificate in Case of Ex‐Serviceman Candidates.

A scanned copy of the latest passport-size coloured photograph

Documents to make Online Payment of the requisite application fee

Any other details/documents required relating to eligibility criteria

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs. 300/- through an online mode only. Fees submitted through any other mode will not be accepted. It should be noted that fees once paid will not be refunded in any circumstances.