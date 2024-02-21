Wednesday, February 21, 2024
     
AAI Junior Executive Recruitment through GATE 2024, Check application form, fee, and other details

AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2024 notification has been released by the Airports Authority of India (AAI). Candidates who appeared in the GATE 2024 can apply online for the said posts through the online mode from April, 2. Check application fee, how to apply, and other details below.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: February 21, 2024 13:23 IST
AAI Junior Executive Recruitment through GATE 2024
Image Source : FREEPIK AAI Junior Executive Recruitment through GATE 2024

AAI Junior Executive Recruitment through GATE 2024: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Executive through GATE 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online from April 2, 2024. The last date for submission of application form is May 1. 

This drive is being done to recruit 490 vacancies for the post of Junior Executives through GATE 2024. The selection of the candidates will be based on the GATE 2024 scores and application form verification. Candidates can check eligibility, how to apply, the application fee, and other details here. 

AAI Junior Executive Recruitment through GATE 2024: Qualification

Junior Executive (Architecture/Civil/Electrical/Electronics/Information Technology) - Bachelor’s degree in  Architecture and registered with the Council of Architecture/Civil/Electrical/Information Technology.

Age Limit - Maximum age of 27 years as of May 1. There will be age relaxation for upper age limit candidates up to 5 years for SC/ST  and 3 years for  OBC  (Non‐Creamy layer) candidates. The upper age limit is relaxable by 10 years for PwBD candidates.

Pay Scale

The selected candidates will be offered a salary within the pay scale of Rs. 40000-3%-140000. Besides the Basic Pay, they will also receive other benefits such as Dearness Allowance, an annual increment of 3% on Basic Pay, Perks at 35% of Basic Pay, HRA, CPF, Gratuity, Social Security Schemes, Medical Benefits, and more, as per the norms of AAI.

How to apply?

  • Visit the official website, aai.aero
  • Click on the apply online link under the tab 'careers'
  • Register yourself first before proceeding to the application form
  • Fill out the application form carefully
  • Upload documents, make a payment of the application fee, and submit
  • Take print out a copy of the application form for your future reference

Documents to be uploaded

  • Educational qualification details with percentage of marks/GATE Score Card etc.
  • Caste/Category Certificate
  • Discharge Certificate in Case of Ex‐Serviceman Candidates.
  • A scanned copy of the latest passport-size coloured photograph
  • Documents to make Online Payment of the requisite application fee
  • Any other details/documents required relating to eligibility criteria

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs. 300/- through an online mode only. Fees submitted through any other mode will not be accepted. It should be noted that fees once paid will not be refunded in any circumstances. 

 

