Post Office Recruitment 2020: vacancies for over 1,000 posts; 10th pass can apply. Check details

Post Office Recruitment 2020: Maharashtra Post Office or Maharashtra Postal Circle invites applications for recruitment to 1,371 posts of Postman (PM)/ Mail Guard (MG) and Multi Tasking Staff (MTS). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Maharashtra Post Office recruitment by visiting the official website - postofficerecruitment.com. The last date for submission of applications is November 3.
The direct link for Maharashtra Post Office Recruitment 2020 official notification and application is given below.
Post Office Recruitment 2020: Post details
|Post Name
|No. of Vacancies
|Qualification
|Postman
|1029
|Candidates should possess 12th Class with Computer Knowledge, Local Language
|Mail Guard
|15
|MTS (Administrative Offices)
|32
|Candidates should possess 10th Class with Computer Knowledge, local language
|MTS (Sub Ordinate Office)
|295
Post Office Recruitment 2020: Age Limit
- Minimum Age Limit for all posts - 18 years
- Maximum Age Limit for Postman, Mail Guard - 27 years
- Maximum Age Limit for MTS - 25 years
Post Office Recruitment 2020: Pay Scale
- Postman / Mail Guard - Pay Matrix (Civilian Employees) Pay level-3 (Rs 21,700-69,100)
- Multi-Tasking Staff - Pay Matrix (Civilian Employees) Pay Level-1 (Rs 18,000-56,900)
Post Office Recruitment 2020: Application Fee
|Post Name
|UR / EWS / OBC (male & trans-man applicants)
|SC
|ST
|PwD
|Female / Trans-woman
|Postman / Mail Guard
|Rs 500
|Rs 100
|Rs 100
|Rs 100
|Rs 100
|Multi-Tasking Staff
|Rs 500
|Rs 100
|Rs 100
|Rs 100
|Rs 100
|If an applicant applies for both the above posts
|Rs 1000
|Rs 200
|Rs 200
|Rs 200
|Rs 200
Maharashtra Post Office Recruitment 2020 - Official Notification
Maharashtra Post Office Recruitment 2020 - Direct Link to apply