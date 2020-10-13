Post Office Recruitment 2020: vacancies for over 1,000 posts; 10th pass can apply. Check details

Image Source : FILE Post Office Recruitment 2020

Post Office Recruitment 2020: Maharashtra Post Office or Maharashtra Postal Circle invites applications for recruitment to 1,371 posts of Postman (PM)/ Mail Guard (MG) and Multi Tasking Staff (MTS). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Maharashtra Post Office recruitment by visiting the official website - postofficerecruitment.com. The last date for submission of applications is November 3.

The direct link for Maharashtra Post Office Recruitment 2020 official notification and application is given below.

Post Office Recruitment 2020: Post details

Post Name No. of Vacancies Qualification Postman 1029 Candidates should possess 12th Class with Computer Knowledge, Local Language Mail Guard 15 MTS (Administrative Offices) 32 Candidates should possess 10th Class with Computer Knowledge, local language MTS (Sub Ordinate Office) 295

Post Office Recruitment 2020: Age Limit

Minimum Age Limit for all posts - 18 years

Maximum Age Limit for Postman, Mail Guard - 27 years

Maximum Age Limit for MTS - 25 years

Post Office Recruitment 2020: Pay Scale

Postman / Mail Guard - Pay Matrix (Civilian Employees) Pay level-3 (Rs 21,700-69,100)

- Pay Matrix (Civilian Employees) Pay level-3 (Rs 21,700-69,100) Multi-Tasking Staff - Pay Matrix (Civilian Employees) Pay Level-1 (Rs 18,000-56,900)

Post Office Recruitment 2020: Application Fee

Post Name UR / EWS / OBC (male & trans-man applicants) SC ST PwD Female / Trans-woman Postman / Mail Guard Rs 500 Rs 100 Rs 100 Rs 100 Rs 100 Multi-Tasking Staff Rs 500 Rs 100 Rs 100 Rs 100 Rs 100 If an applicant applies for both the above posts Rs 1000 Rs 200 Rs 200 Rs 200 Rs 200

Maharashtra Post Office Recruitment 2020 - Official Notification

Maharashtra Post Office Recruitment 2020 - Direct Link to apply

